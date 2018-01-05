Greeley road rage suspect shoots himself after chase, crash

GREELEY, Colo. — A man suspected of pursuing another vehicle during a road rage incident led a police chase before crashing and shooting himself in the head Thursday night, the Greeley Police Department said.

The man, 26-year-old Matthew McClure of Greeley, is in critical condition, police said. Two other people hurt in the crash were taken to a hospital in unknown condition.

The incident started about 8:10 p.m. when an officer attempted to stop McClure as he traveled at a high rate of speed in a pickup truck northbound in the 1800 block of Highway 85.

Police said when McClure accelerated heavily, the officer stopped pursuing the truck.

Another driver called dispatch to say the same truck was chasing him as part of a road rage incident and that McClure had a handgun, police said.

The driver then said McClure had fired a shot at his vehicle and continued to chase him.

An officer in the area of Second Street and Ninth Avenue had the driver pull next to him, and told him McClure was behind them and still chasing.

As McClure drove past the patrol vehicle and the driver, the officer attempted to pull over McClure, police said.

McClure did not stop and the officer pursued the truck southbound to the 1400 block of Eighth Avenue where the suspect rear-ended a vehicle, pushing it over the median.

The rear-ended vehicle then collided head-on with a second vehicle that was traveling northbound on Eighth Avenue.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw McClure get out of the truck and begin walking toward them with a handgun pointed to his head.

As he approached officers within about 20 yards, he shot himself in the head, police said.

Aid was administered, and McClure and two occupants in the other vehicles were taken to North Colorado Medical Center.

Police are investigating the crash and what led to the road rage.