Funeral for fallen deputy Zackari Parrish to be held Friday

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. -- Douglas County sheriff's deputy Zacari Parrish, who was killed in an ambush shooting on New Year's Eve, will be buried Friday.

Services will be held at 11 a.m. at Cherry Hills Community Church in Highlands Ranch (3900 Grace Blvd.). It is open to the public.

Three other deputies, a Castle Rock police SWAT officer and two civilians were also shot in the shooting at a Highlands Ranch apartment complex.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the services. Parrish is survived by his wife and two young daughters.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office said only clear or see-through bags will be allowed in the church. No cellphones or recording devices will be allowed.

Doors will open at 10 a.m. because roads in the area will be closed for the procession of Parrish's body from Castle Rock. Parking will be limited.

The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation has been planning the services, hoping to ease the burden from the sheriff's office.

"It’s heartening for us because sometimes we don’t have the most love in the current climate," said Lt. Steve Redfearn, president of the Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation.

"So this week is showing us the community has our backs and really have come out to appreciate they appreciate what we do.

"We would not be able to do this without their help," Douglas County Sheriff Tony Spurlock said. "It’s a lot of work to do it the right way.

"There’s lots of moving parts with the other injured officers, taking care of them and the family of Zack."

The services are expected to last more than two hours.