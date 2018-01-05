Fundraisers to benefit Zackari Parrish’s family set for this weekend

Posted 8:57 pm, January 5, 2018, by

Several groups are holding fundraisers this weekend to help Deputy Zackari Parrish’s family.

CrossFit Loop in Castle Rock will be hosting a fundraising event this Saturday in honor of Deputy Parrish. 100% of the proceeds will go to the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund. The HERO Workout for Zack was designed by his good friend and CFL Athlete Matt McNairy. They will host 3 classes and they are open to everyone. Times: 08:00, 09:30 and 10:30. Address: 136 S Wilcox St, Castle Rock, CO 80104.

Suds Factory Car Wash in Lone Tree will host Car Wash for a Cause – Benefitting Zack Parrish. On Saturday, January 6, they will contribute $2 for every car wash completed and split the funds to the Zack Parrish GoFundMe account and the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund. They will be open 8am-6pm. Address: 9171 Westview Rd, Lone Tree, Colorado 80124.

Finally, the Castle Rock Police Officer’s Association is selling specially designed tshirts in honor of Deputy Parrish. $15 from each T-shirt will go directly to the Parrish family. They already have orders for more than 1,200 shirts. For more information on how to order, follow this link.