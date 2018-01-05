× Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show

Who: American Heart Association

What: Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show

When: Saturday, February 27th at 11 am

Where: Wellshire Event Center (click here)

Colorado’s Own Channel 2, in part of 2 Yuor Health, is proud to support this year’s Drop Red Gorgeous Fashion Show presented by the American Heart Association. Join us for an inspiring and fun event!

Learn how you can take charge of your heart health while being inspired by the stories of our Macy’s Go Red models who have been personally affected by heart disease. This event is part of American Heart Month and the Go Red For Women Movement.

For more information and to register, click here.