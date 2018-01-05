Cost of Insulin to be debated by Colorado Lawmakers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER - When Lawmakers reconvene in Denver for the General Assembly session in January, one of the many topics up for debate will be the cost of insulin.

As the Fox 31 problem Solvers have highlighted previously, the cost of insulin has more than doubled in the last five years.

For instance, a vial of Humalog cost $254 dollars in 2016. It cost $122 in 2011.

“Over the last 20 years the cost of insulin has increased almost 1200 percent,” State Rep. Dylan Roberts said.

Roberts is sponsoring a measure to address the issue of increased insulin prices. Roberts has a personal connection to the issue. His brother died of a diabetic seizure several years ago.

Roberts’ bill would require pharmaceutical companies to detail with the state why the price of a drug is increasing.

The bill would still give final say to the drug companies but the idea is if the companies have to justify publically why something is going up they will be less likely to increase prices.

“This is not a bill that will control prices, I don’t think the government has that authority, what this bill does is show consumers what’s going into these price increases,” Roberts said.

While the bill is expected to meet stiff resistance from the drug industry there is reason to think it may pass.

A similar measure was signed into law by Nevada’s Republican Governor last year.

Republican Gubernatorial candidate Victor Mitchell also endorsed the measure on Twitter.