Best way to financially donate to family of fallen deputy Zackari Parrish

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said the best option for financial contributions to honor and support the deputies involved in Sunday’s ambush shooting is through its Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund.

The fund is set up so the proceeds are distributed with no fees, and it is taxable deductible through the Fallen Officer Fund 501(c)3.

Other financial contributions can be dropped off at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Highlands Ranch substation (9250 Zotos Drive) or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office main lobby (4000 Justice Way in Castle Rock) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The sheriff’s office is discouraging the use of GoFundMe campaigns because of the difficulty of verifying the source legitimacy, and wanting to minimize the fees and taxes the family would have to navigate.