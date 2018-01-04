Weekend storm system brings some changes to Colorado’s warm and dry weather

DENVER — There are changes coming during the weekend with chances of snow and cooler temperatures for some areas, the city relatively unaffected.

Friday will be another warmer than average day with clouds increasing, particularly in the high country where some areas of snowfall will develop throughout the day. Denver’s cloud cover will not impact a warm afternoon of temperatures in the 50s.

For the metro areas, the clouds will continue to increase Saturday but again plan on temperatures in the 50s. A few areas of snow will be possible later Saturday through Sunday, although most areas will not have any. Speaking of Sunday, temperatures in Denver will cool into the 40s. This cooldown is the biggest impact of the incoming system.

Meanwhile, our mountains will have some snow starting Friday – as mentioned – when temperatures will be in the 30s. Saturday and Sunday areas of snowfall may continue with temperatures still running in the 30s. For the most part, there will be a very minor cooldown here.

At least there will be snowfall, 2 to 6 inches across many mountain ranges from Friday through Sunday afternoon.

If snow does materialize around the metro areas it will be more likely between Denver and Colorado Springs over the Palmer Ridge. This area will have a minor amount, but even minor amounts can give the roads icing issues.

Travel conditions will be possibly impacted in the snow areas described. Travelers on I-70 between Evergreen and Vail Pass should be ready for winter driving conditions, as should be the case at any time in the snow season.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado’s Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We’re tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News – and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.