Warm and dry again with one storm system this weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- High temperatures will stay abnormally warm at 50 degrees on Thursday in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins with lots of sunshine.

The mountains can expect sunshine and highs in the 30s and 40s as the dry pattern with mild temperatures continues.

The warm before the storm arrives Friday and early Saturday with highs in the mid-50s.

Snow hits the mountains on Saturday afternoon and continues into Sunday morning. Look for 3-6 inches at most ski resorts by Sunday morning.

The Front Range could see a few snow showers late Saturday into Sunday morning.

Then it will be dry Monday and Tuesday before another storm system arrives on Wednesday.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News -- and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.