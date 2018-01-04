U.S. Attorney for Colorado: Status quo on marijuana prosecutions

DENVER — The U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado said Thursday there will be no immediate changes in marijuana prosecutions after Attorney General Jeff Sessions rescinded a policy that paved the way for legalized pot to flourish in states across the country.

“Today the Attorney General rescinded the Cole Memo on marijuana prosecutions, and directed that federal marijuana prosecution decisions be governed by the same principles that have long governed all of our prosecution decisions,” Bob Troyer said.

“The United States Attorney’s Office in Colorado has already been guided by these principles in marijuana prosecutions — focusing in particular on identifying and prosecuting those who create the greatest safety threats to our communities around the state.

“We will, consistent with the Attorney General’s latest guidance, continue to take this approach in all of our work with our law enforcement partners throughout Colorado.”

Instead of the previous lenient federal enforcement policy, Sessions’ new stance will let federal prosecutors where marijuana is legal decide how aggressively to enforce longstanding federal law prohibiting it.

Sessions’ plan drew immediate strong objection from Republican Sen. Cory Gardner of Colorado, one of eight states that have legalized marijuana for recreational use.

Colorado voters approved recreational marijuana in 2012. The first legal sales began on Jan. 1, 2014.