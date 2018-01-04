× Stay away from romaine lettuce for now, Consumer Reports advises

DENVER — The United States and Canada or more than six weeks into a deadly E. coli outbreak. The culprit? According to the Centers for Disease Control it’s romaine lettuce.

Sixty people in both countries are confirmed ill from the outbreak. Two people have died. One in Canada and one in California.

In Colorado, there have been no reports of E. coli related outbreaks or illness. But according to Barbara McFarland, co-owner of Marczyk Fine Foods in Denver, outbreak or not, you have to ‘clean before you steam.’ “You have to wash everything. You have to wash your avocados, if there’s a sticker on your fruit, take the sticker off and wash it,” she warns.

Because specific details are few, the CDC has stopped short of recommending any changes for consumers. But our partners at Consumer Reports are advising people to stop eating romaine lettuce all together until the source is identified.

This particular strain of E. coli, 0157 – H7, produces a toxin that in some cases can lead to serious illness, kidney failure and even death.

So, in the meantime, start washing your veggies more than say, your car.