Stay away from romaine lettuce after E. coli breakout, Consumer Reports advises

WASHINGTON — Consumer Reports is advising people to stay away from romaine lettuce until U.S. and Canadian health officials get to the bottom of an outbreak of E. coli infections.

Officials think it is likely the cause of recent cases of E. coli food poisoning in 13 states — California, Connecticut, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Vermont and Washington.

Over the past seven weeks, 58 people in the U.S. and Canada have become sick from a dangerous strain of E. coli bacteria, likely from eating romaine lettuce.

Five people have been hospitalized and one has died. There has also been one death in Canada.

Neither the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or Canadian health officials have said where the romaine lettuce was grown or processed.

Leafy greens, including romaine lettuce, were the cause of outbreaks from E. coli in 2006, 2011, 2012, and 2013.