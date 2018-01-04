Roads to close during procession for Deputy Zackari Parrish’s funeral

DENVER — The procession for Zackari Parrish’s funeral will start around 8:45 Friday morning.

While the public is invited to attend the deputy’s funeral, there will be limited seats so the procession is another way to pay your respects.

The motorcade starts around I-25 at Plum Creek Parkway in Castle Rock, travels northbound, and ends at the Cherry Hills Community Church at 3900 Grace Boulevard in Highlands Ranch.

The motorcade will exit from I-25 at Lincoln Avenue, make a left onto Lincoln Avenue, continue onto University Boulevard, make another left onto Wildcat Reserve Parkway and finish once it turns onto Grace Boulevard.

There will be rolling closures along the following areas:

Northbound on I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway to Lincoln Avenue.

Westbound on Lincoln, then south on University, to Wildcat Reserve Parkway.

Southbound from Wildcat Reserve Parkway to Grace Boulevard.

Westbound on Grace Boulevard to Cherry Hills Community Church

A rolling closure means when the procession is going through a specific location, the road will be closed. Once the procession passes, the road will immediately reopen to traffic. CDOT recommends you travel before 8:30 am on Friday to avoid the closure.

If you want to get a glimpse of the motorcade your best bet is near the start or finish of the procession. There is no parking allowed along I-25.

There is an overpass near Castle Pines Parkway with sidewalks that has a view of I-25 Northbound.

After the motorcade gets off of I-25, the rest of the route is a great place to watch. This is where the Douglas County Sheriff’s office recommends you watch.

The sheriff’s office says anywhere along Lincoln Avenue or University Boulevard. Parking will be an issue. Falcon Park has public spots for people who want to watch. It’s right off University Boulevard.

CDOT says there will be 2,000 cars going around 25 miles per hour during the motorcade.

Details about Deputy Zackari Parrish’s funeral

Some specific considerations will be in place for the funeral, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

The service starts at 11 a.m. Parking and seating will be limited. There will be no public entry will be allowed into the venue after 10:45 a.m.

Once you enter the venue, please wait to be seated by an usher.

As a matter of security, please refrain from bringing bags inside the church. The only bags that will be permitted must be clear/see through. Any oversized or suspicious bags will be subject to inspection and may not be allowed inside the venue.

Cellphones or any other small recording devices (to include audio only) will not be permitted, per the family’s request.

Flowers

Flowers can be delivered to Cherry Hills Community Church on Thursday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Financial contributions

The best option for financial contributions to honor and support the officers involved in this incident and their families is via the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund. Any donations made to this fund are distributed with no fees, and it is tax deductible through the Fallen Officer Fund 501(c)3.

Other financial contributions can be dropped off at the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Highlands Ranch Substation (9250 Zotos Drive) or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office main lobby (4000 Justice Way in Castle Rock) from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No further food donations are being accepted.

The sheriff’s office is discouraging the use of GoFundMe campaigns because of the difficulty of verifying the source legitimacy, and wanting to minimize the fees and taxes the family would have to navigate.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Highlands Ranch substation Memorial

A patrol vehicle parked in front of the Highlands Ranch substation that is acting as a receiving point for any kind notes and/or support the public might want to leave.

Notes and items are regularly collected from the memorial to be delivered to the Parrish family.