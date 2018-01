DENVER — Denver police are investigating reports of shots fired near the Colorado state capitol on Thursday.

Police said they are in the area of Colfax and Sherman.

ALERT: Large police presence in the area of Colfax and Sherman, officers responding to report of shots fired. No reported injuries at this time. Expect traffic delays in the area. Watch here for updates. #Denver pic.twitter.com/c31jFYLOwF — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 4, 2018

There are no reports of injuries, according to police.

The capitol was on lock-down for a brief time while police investigated but it was lifted by 2:10 p.m.

Reported shooting at the Colorado Capitol Building. Colfax closed at Grant. pic.twitter.com/5wq1vsUNqf — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) January 4, 2018

Just interviewed a witness to the shooting. She was sitting near a bus stop at Grant and Colfax pic.twitter.com/xaiMBlhRIi — Michael Konopasek (@MikeKonopasek) January 4, 2018

This is a developing story.