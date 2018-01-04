Mom who left child alone in car during overnight snowstorm sentenced to prison

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHTON, Colo. -- A mother who pleaded guilty to leaving her 2-year-old son alone in a freezing vehicle during an overnight snowstorm was sentenced to eight years in prison on Thursday.

Nicole Carmon, 28, pleaded guilty in November to felony negligent child abuse causing serious injury and attempted first-degree assault.

She will also serve three years of probation when she is released. Carmon had faced up to 10 years in prison.

In December 2016, Carmon left her vehicle in the parking lot of a Thornton strip mall during a snowstorm with her son inside for 15 hours while she took six shots of vodka.

The child suffered frostbite and hypothermia until the boy was found the next day by officers with the Thornton Police Department.

The vehicle was covered in as much of 6 inches of snow when the boy was found, according to an arrest affidavit.

Carmon initially said she had gotten a ride after getting into a crash.

The judge said during sentencing that Carmon's actions were "atrocious" and jaw dropping."

“I take full responsibility for what I did,” Carmon told the judge.