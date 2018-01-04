Marijuana’s huge impact in Colorado, by the numbers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- The country’s top law enforcement official sent shockwaves throughout the commercial marijuana business in the U.S. on Thursday. U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions canceled three Obama-era memos that essentially adopted a policy of non-interference with marijuana-friendly state laws.

Lewis Koski, of Freedman and Koski, is a legal marijuana policy consultant. It’s unclear how the policy shift will specifically impact commercial weed in Colorado, but he doesn’t believe there will an tremendous impact right away.

The following are significant numbers related to the pot industry in Colorado.

3 Billion

Marijuana is a billion-dollar business in Colorado. The state’s Department Of Revenue reports last year between January and October, marijuana sales reached $1,259,861,988. But the booming industry could start to see cracks explained Koski. He says the shift in policy is creating anxiety in the market, specifically among investors.

“Today changes things in a lot of ways, they may be scared off by the notion that there’s going to be a federal crackdown on license businesses,” he added.

34,459

There are 34,459 people with licenses to work in the legal pot business in Colorado, in other words potential employees. Koski says there’s no question a serious crack down could mean job loss for thousands.

$617 Million

The marijuana industry has generated $617 million in the Centennial state since 2014 when it was legalized. The first 40 million collected each year goes to building and renovating deteriorating public schools. The rest then goes to fund a wide range of programs including substance abuse programs, recruiting new police officers, and affordable housing.

1

One is the number of ounces in weed Coloradans can legally possess. Koski points out the numbers show there is a clear demand for marijuana. If the federal government goes after licensed businesses in Colorado, those old enough to legally possess pot, could turn to the black market to purchase their bud.

“So when you think about who is harmed the most by a shift in policy at the federal level, it’s public safety,” added Koski.