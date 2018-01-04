Fatal rollover crash closes northbound Interstate 25 at Speer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A fatal rollover accident closed northbound Interstate 25 in downtown Denver on Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The accident happened just before 5 a.m. past the Speer Boulevard exit. Police did not say if any other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The interstate was closed at Speer Boulevard. There is no estimate for when it will reopen, but police said to expect an extended closure. Alternate routes were advised.

Traffic was backed up to Sixth Avenue. Drivers can exit the interstate at Speer, turn around at Elitch Circle, then re-enter the interstate at Speer.

Police did not say if there were any other injuries. The name, age and gender of the person who died have not been released.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.