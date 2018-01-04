Ex-marijuana czar says Sessions’ move intended to create chaos

DENVER — Colorado’s former marijuana czar said Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ shift on pot enforcement is meant to create chaos in the system, but the Justice Department can’t force states to make pot illegal.

Gov. John Hickenlooper’s former director of marijuana coordination, Andrew Freedman, said Thursday that the move creates uncertainty in the market, which will make law-abiding people less likely to get involved.

He also said banks and insurance companies will also have a harder time justifying the risk of working with marijuana businesses, making their services expensive or unavailable.

Freedman said this is a time for states that have legalized marijuana to increase enforcement to make sure their regulations are being followed, not to retreat.