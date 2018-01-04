Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Elevations Foundation promotes and manages Elevations Credit Union's charitable activities and participates in scholarship and other programs that reflect the interests of our membership and the communities we serve.

Elevations Foundation was born in 2010. The Foundation is charged with carrying out the philanthropic endeavors of Elevations Credit Union, a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative that has been supporting the community for over 60 years. The Foundation is an independent 501(c)3 non-profit organization and has provided over $1 million in community resources since its inception.

The Foundation has two primary responsibilities: scholarships awarded to graduating seniors for higher education and community grants to local non-profit organizations. The Foundation also provides resources to the community -- locally and nationally -- in times of disaster and need.

Healing Warriors Program provides Acupuncture, CranioSacral and Healing Touch Therapy to Service Members and their family for pain, PTSD and sleep.