East Coast storm causes flight cancellations at DIA

DENVER -- As a strong winter storm continues to push up the East Coast, it has caused headaches for some travelers at Denver International Airport.

The blizzard-like conditions have led to the cancellation of thousands of flights at major airports.

More than 90 percent of flights at LaGuardia Airport, more than 70 percent of flights at Newark Liberty International Airport and more than 20 percent of flights at John F. Kennedy International Airport were canceled because of the weather.

The numbers are likely to climb as the day goes on as the storm moves up the East Coast after dropping snow in cities that haven't seen it in nearly three decades such as Tallahassee, Florida.

Charleston, South Carolina, and Savannah, Georgia, reported some of the highest daily snowfall totals on record.

United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Southwest Airlines have canceled multiple flights out of DIA to New York and Boston.

Anyone with travel plans to the East Coast should check their flight status before going to DIA.