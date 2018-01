Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Extensive planning has gone into Deputy Zackari Parrish's funeral which happens Friday morning.

It's expected to last two hours and will include long processions.

The Colorado Fallen Hero Foundation has led the planning of the memorial service.

It plans to provide support to Zackari Parrish's family long after Friday's funeral.

It's a nonprofit group and you can find information about how to donate here.