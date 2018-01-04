Colorado AG says don’t ‘freak out’ after Sessions marijuana order

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Following a new policy directive from Attorney General Jeff Sessions giving federal prosecutors more flexibility to crack down on marijuana, Colorado Attorney General Cynthia Coffman stressed calm.

"I would encourage people not to freak out," Coffman told reporters Thursday.

Coffman spoke with Colorado US Attorney Bob Troyer and Coffman said she walked away from the conversation believing he would not change course from current practices.

"I expect based on what I heard this morning that the federal government is going to continue its focus on enforcement efforts to combat the grey and black markets," Coffman.

Colorado Governor John Hickenlooper echoed those sentiments but Hickenlooper stressed he can't do much if a raid does take place on a marijuana business.

"Federal law supersedes state law so I can't stop that from happening," Hickenlooper said.

Meanwhile Colorado dispensary owners reacted with apprehension Thursday.

"We were obviously disappointed," Justin Henderson, owner of Peak Dispensary, said.

"We have to act like there is nothing else going on -- keep our doors open and take care of our customers. But it is concerning. I honestly fear a raid happening here," Henderson said.

One person not happy is Colorado Republican Senator Cory Gardner who said he was "blindsided by this" and said Sessions told him he would not do this.

"It's simply unacceptable to basically lie in terms of what they said and I will put a hold on every Department of Justice nominee until he lives up to what he told me.