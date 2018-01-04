Coldwell Banker – Architecture of Concourse Restaurant Moderne

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Concourse Restaurant Moderne is ChoLon Concepts’ third restaurant, serving seasonally focused American cuisine in Denver’s Stapleton neighborhood. The restaurant is a homage to the airport which formerly occupied the site, and it embraces the definition of the word “concourse”: a space where pathways cross; a gathering of people; a meeting place. The restaurant’s casually sophisticated design is both inviting and intimate, and is suitable for occasions ranging from family dinner, date night, and business meetings to special celebrations.

