Castle Rock police chief reflects on impact Zack Parrish had on his department

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. – The Chief of Police in Castle Rock sat down with FOX31 to talk about the lasting impact Zackari Parrish had on his department.

Castle Rock Police Chief, Jack Cauley, said because they are a smaller department, all of his officers knew Zack. “Everyone loved him,” Chief Cauley said.

“He was a what I consider a role model police officer. He was a type of police officer any chief would love to have working for their police department. He was compassionate, he was caring. He treated everyone with dignity and respect.”

Chief Cauley said Zack brought enthusiasm and passion to his department. He shared a picture of Zack from his swearing-in ceremony in January of 2015. Zack was a patrol officer with the Castle Rock Police Department for two and a half years. He said Zack was a family man, dedicated to his job and his faith. He said Zack would use his humor to deescalate situations and put people at ease.

“Whenever he had an opportunity to talk with somebody or interact with them, whether it was at a coffee shop or traffic stop or helping someone in need, that person was special to him and he did everything he could to help. He would help them as if they were a member of his own family,” Chief Cauley said.

The Chief was also a close friend of Zack’s. They would often work out together. He remembers making a short informational video with Zack for the department.

“I have a fond memory. I was having a difficult time with my lines and it took me like 20 times to get it down right and we just had fun with it. He was just a good guy to be around,” Chief Cauley said.

He said his department is hurting after one of their own made the ultimate sacrifice.

“I think that we’re all put here for a purpose. I think Zack’s purpose - he fulfilled that. Even though he was here for just a short about of time. We’re better because of him.”

Chief Cauley will be speaking at Parrish's funeral on Friday.