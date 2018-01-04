× Bare hand use common issue for failed restaurants

DENVER — Every week FOX31 looks at health inspections at every restaurants.

Swing Thai

The Denver Thai location failed its health inspection with 11 critical violations in November. The issues included:

Employee eating while cutting veggies

Bare hands

Roach spray not approved for commercial use

The restaurant’s controller said, “We do take these violations seriously and have corrected all the problems that we were cited for. “

Swing Thai is located at 4370 Tennyson Street.

Bar Louie Denver

This Northfield restaurant scored nine critical violations in November. Some of the mistakes included:

Bare hands

No hot water women’s restroom sink

Sesame chicken, tomatoes, cheese and deli meat tossed for being held wrong temperature

No sanitizer

The restaurant’s public relations firm sent the following comment that says in part:

“While all of the safety violations were corrected immediately, and at the time of the inspector’s visit, we have also taken additional steps—including retraining our entire team (hosts, servers, managers and food handlers) according to the stringent Bar Louie standards and the National Restaurant Association ‘ServSafe’ guidelines…”

Bar Louie is at 8332 East Northfield Boulevard in Denver.

The Garlic Knot

The “A” goes to Garlic Knot in Littleton for two inspections in a row with no critical violations.

Owner Keith Arnold said, “We have a great crew first of all. They care about what they are doing. And there is accountability. So we have nightly cleaning list, weekly cleaning list. They know it’s expected and they take care of it. It’s pretty easy. What also helps we have lenient policy on food consumption for the employees. Everyone gets to eat. So, they are eating the food they are making the food. They are taking care of the kitchen. We keep it clean. It’s a pretty easy system.”

You’ll find this Garlic Knot at 10143 West Chatfield Avenue in Littleton.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for nine or ten or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

