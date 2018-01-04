× Auraria students living in Denver high-rise go more than a week without hot water

DENVER — Hundreds of college students living in a Downtown Denver high-rise have been without hot water for more than week. The students, who study on the Auraria campus, told the FOX31 Problem Solvers it has been difficult to take showers and wash dishes.

The 30-story building at 14th and Curtis is called Auraria Student Lofts. It has been without hot water since December 27, according to students and emails sent to students from the building’s property management.

“I tried [to take a shower], and it’s way too cold,” Freshman Timber Hudson told the Problem Solvers. “It like hurts because it’s so cold.”

The lack of hot water is not the only issue students have reported recently.

“We’ve had one, if not two elevators down,” Sophomore Sam McIntosh explained. “And it’s a 30-story building.”

Utah-based Nelson Brothers Property Management is in charge at Auraria Student Lofts, according to the building’s website. The on-site general manager would not talk to the Problem Solvers for this story.

Emails sent to students show management set up a request system for 30-minute time slots for students to bathe in four hotel rooms at the nearby Curtis Hotel. But, that too, has its challenges.

“I work on 16th Street — that’s where I just came from,” Hudson said late Thursday. “I can’t shower now because the time slot was this morning.”

Management told the students the heat exchanger needs to be replaced and the company is waiting on a specific part to rebuild a new heat exchanger. That part– students were told– is not readily available. The delays have led to speculation and confusion as to when hot water will be available.

“It’s going to be fixed in a couple days,” Freshman Cameron Waits recalls being told. “OK, now it’s going to be fixed next week, and now I don’t know when it’s going to be fixed.”

Late Thursday, students reported being told hot water should be available starting Friday or Saturday. That would mean a total of 10 or 11 days without hot water.

The Problem Solvers reached out to Nelson Brothers Property Management Thursday evening. The company wasn’t immediately available for comment.

Emails to students show the company is evaluating requests for rent discounts and compensation.