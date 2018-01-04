× American Heart Association Wear Red Day

Who: American Heart Association

What: Wear Red Day

When: Friday, February 2nd

Join the crew of Colorado’s Own Channel 2 and partake in Wear Red day to support the American Heart Association in their efforts to raise womens health awareness through Go Red For Women.

Chances are we all know someone affected by heart disease and stroke, because about 2200 Americans die of cardiovascular disease each day. Cardiovascular diseases, which includes stroke, claim the lives of about one woman every 80 seconds unnecessarily because about 80 percent of cardiovascular diseases may be preventable with education and action.

Be sure to wear your red and raise awarenss for this important cause.