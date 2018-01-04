3 in custody after carjacking, chase, crash in Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Three people are in custody after a carjacking, chase and crash early Thursday morning, the Denver Police Department said.

The carjacking happened just after 2 a.m. in the 3600 block of West Alice Place just west of Lowell Boulevard.

Police said the suspects carjacked the vehicle at gunpoint and took off. Police spotted the trio near Sloan Lake, but the suspects kept going as officers attempted to make a traffic stop.

Police chased the suspects up Federal Boulevard. The suspects then tried to to go westbound on the eastbound ramp of Interstate 70 when police executed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle, causing it to crash.

All three suspects tried to run, but police were able to apprehend them. Guns were found inside the vehicle, police said.

The names and ages of the suspects weren't released. There were no injuries, police said.