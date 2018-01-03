Warmer weather pattern takes over Colorado through the week

DENVER — Temperatures will continue to warm from day-to-day as the storm track remains, mostly, away from the state.

Denver’s high hit the 50s Wednesday, meanwhile 40s continued for most of the metro area, particularly the north side. The 40s and 50s continue through the early weekend.

Temperatures in the 30s and 40s will continue throughout the mountains until we get to the weekend.

A weather system will be cruising through the region this weekend to bring us a change, albeit a minor one.

Starting Saturday, a slight cooldown arrives in the mountains with a few areas of snow. That cooldown and a slight chance of snow arrive along the Front Range and metro areas late Saturday through Sunday.

Any travel impact created by this incoming system will be described as we get closer.

Speaking of travel impacts, the big weather headlines this week will continue for the east coast and especially New England with a strong nor’easter impacting those areas through Friday. This system is being described, also, as a ‘bomb cyclone’. Yes, ‘bombogenesis’ is a weather term that describes rapidly developing systems. Click here to learn more.

