× DPD issues ‘all clear’ after suspicious item found on light rail train

DENVER — The Denver Police Department issued the “all clear” at about 6 p.m. following their investigation of a report of a suspicious item found on a train near the Colorado Convention Center.

Champa Street was closed to traffic from Speer Boulevard to 14th Street.

RTD said the D, F and H lines were rerouted to Union Station.

Once the situation was deemed safe, normal light rail train service resumed and traffic was allowed to use Champa Street again.