Sunny and mild conditions persist in Denver, along Front Range

DENVER -- As the Southeast and East Coast prepare for a major winter storm, a warming trend will continue across Denver and the Front Range on Wednesday.

The warm and dry weather will continue through Saturday. Highs on Wednesday will be in the upper 40s to low 50s with plenty of sunshine. Light winds can be expected throughout the day.

Highs will reach the low to mid-50s on Thursday and Friday as sunshine and quiet conditions continue.

There could be changes by the weekend with snow returning for the mountains.

A few snow showers will be possible Saturday night and into Sunday morning for the high country.

But for Denver and the Front Range, it will stay dry, through there is a chance for a few flurries on Sunday afternoon.

Temperatures will drop by the weekend, with highs only in the 40s for the metro area and 20s in the mountains.

It will be dry for the early part of next week as temperatures rebound to the 40s and 50s.