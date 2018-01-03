School helps raise money for Fallen Officer fund

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. - A local school is stepping in to help raise money for the Parrish family and the Fallen Officer Fund.

Several of the wounded deputies helped with security at Cherry Hills Christian. The principal said the students looked up to Zack Parrish, and will have a hard time grasping the reality of what happened.

“This did hit our school family very, very hard,” Evan Dalrymple, Cherry Hills Christian Middle School Principal said.

Deputies Zackari Parrish, Taylor Davis and Michael Doyle all helped provide security over the years at Cherry Hills Christian. The middle school principal said the deputies went out of their way to form a special bond with the students.

“Come down the hall and they’ll give a fist bump and ask how they’re doing. They loved the kids and the kids loved them,” Dalrymple said.

Davis and Doyle were wounded in the New Year’s Eve shooting at the Copper Canyon Apartments. Zackari Parrish was killed in the ambush. The principal said his void in the school will be devastating.

“He’s a wonderful man. He was a fantastic example, not only of his profession but just as a person. There are going to be a lot of questions, a lot of concerns and a lot of emotions,” Dalrymple said.

The school has now started a donation fundraiser in Parrish’s honor. On Thursday students will be allowed to break uniform code for a minimum donation of three dollars. All the money will go directly to the Fallen Officer Fund of Douglas County.

“We have no idea the circumstances that they walk into or ride into each and every day and we really do appreciate your service and you protecting us here every day and all over the country,” Dalrymple said.

