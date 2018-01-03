Police in Boulder search for suspect in Residence Inn Robbery

BOULDER, Colo. — Police are offering a reward, for help finding a man who took money from the Residence Inn in Boulder.

On Tuesday, police responded tot he Residence Inn at 3030 Center Green Dr. after a clerk called about a robbery. She told them a man came to the lobby front desk and demanded she give him all the money.

He pulled out a bag and she gave him an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white male, 40 to 50 years-old, about 5’6” tall and 160 pounds.

He is described as wearing a distinctive yellow and brown button flannel jacket with a hood and blue jeans.

Anyone with information should call Boulder police or Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers.