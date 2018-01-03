Police: Fire at Clintons’ NY home, no injuries reported

Posted 2:29 pm, January 3, 2018, by , Updated at 02:33PM, January 3, 2018

The post-White House residence of Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary is pictured 04 September 1999 in Chappaqua in upstate New York. SUSAN FARLEY/AFP/Getty Images

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y. — Authorities in New York say a fire broke out briefly at the home of Bill and Hillary Clinton, but no injuries have been reported.

New Castle Police Department Sgt. Arthur Mendoza says a call came in around 2:50 p.m. ET Wednesday about a fire in Chappaqua , a little over an hour north of New York City.

He says the fire was out around 3:15 p.m., but firefighters are still on the scene.

There was no information on cause, or who was home at the time.

The Clintons bought the Westchester County home in 1999.