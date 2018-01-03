Newly obtained body camera video raises concerns about “contagious shooting” among officers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER – Newly obtained body camera video from an officer involved shooting over the summer is renewing questions over the amount of force used against the suspect.

On June 18, 2017, Keith Roberts was reportedly seen driving around Denver waving a rifle out of his window. Dispatch can be heard telling responding officers “He’s got a rifle in his hand. Rifle is out the window.”

According to his arrest documents, Roberts led police on a chase, sometimes reaching speeds in excess of 80 mph. He lost control near the entrance to an apartment complex in Aurora where his mother lived.

One of the DPD officers rammed the suspect’s car and witnesses that day told FOX31 they began shooting at him almost immediately.

“I heard them say put your hands up and then I was less than five seconds,” a neighbor said.

The two officers shot at least 27 rounds. Eight of the bullets hit the suspect.

“This is another case of an overreaction and a gross use of excessive force,” Roberts’ attorney Jason Flores-Williams told FOX31.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney, George Brauchler, reviewed the case following the incident and determined that the officers’ actions were justified.

A rifle was found within arm’s reach inside the suspect’s vehicle. The DA’s report says there is evidence one bullet may have been fired from the weapon, but it is unclear if that happened during the incident or before police contacted him.

His report concluded, “I find that both officers reasonably believed that officers’ lives and the public were in imminent danger.”

However, Roberts’s attorney believes the officers engaged in what’s known as “contagious shooting”, which he says is not legal.

“Police officers, because they hear or think they hear or see another police officer firing their weapon, they join in,” Flores-Williams said.

One of the officers can be heard on the body camera video saying, “I just heard him shooting and I just unload on him.” It is not clear who the officer is referencing.

The other officer is heard saying, “I can’t see, I can’t see,” after discharging his weapon. He told investigators there was a sun glare preventing him from clearly seeing the suspect through the windshield.

“Instead of acting responsibly they are simply reacting based upon what’s happening around them and that’s how people die,” Flores-Williams said.

Roberts survived the shooting. He will stand trial beginning January 22 for the charges he is facing from the day of the shooting. His attorney says they are using the excessive force accusations as his defense.