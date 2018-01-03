× Mother suspected of murder after lifeless infant found in Highlands Ranch backyard

HIGHLANDS RANCH, Colo. — A 23-year-old mother has been arrested after a lifeless infant with its umbilical cord still attached was found in the backyard of a home in Highlands Ranch on Tuesday night, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.

Deputies went to the 500 block of Longfellow Lane about 9:45 p.m. after the infant was found, the sheriff’s office said.

Camille Wasinger-Konrad was taken into custody and is being held on a no-bond hold at the Douglas County Detention Center.

Detective have asked the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office that first-degree murder charges be filed against Wasinger-Konrad.

It’s unclear how the baby died. The cause and manner of death will be determined by the Douglas County Coroner’s Office, the sheriff’s office said.

The Colorado Safe Haven Law that passed in 2000 allows a parent to avoid prosecution for surrendering an infant up to 72 hours old to an employee at any fire station or hospital with no questions asked, as long as the baby is unharmed.