Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $418 million; Powerball climbs to $460 million

DES MOINES, Iowa — Another day, another huge lottery jackpot gets larger still.

There was no grand prize winner in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing. It’s the 23rd consecutive drawing without a jackpot winner, dating back to Oct. 13.

The winning numbers Tuesday were 1, 42, 47, 64 and 70, and the Mega Millions number was 22.

The $361 million Mega Millions jackpot will grow to $418 million for Friday’s drawing.

But on Wednesday night, the competing Powerball game will have a drawing with a $460 million jackpot at stake.

That would be the 10th largest jackpot prize in U.S. history and the biggest since a $758.7 million prize was won in August.

The combined total of $878 million between the two games is one of the largest combined payouts on record. It’s also the first time both games have had $400 million jackpots at the same time.