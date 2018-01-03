× Man charged with murder in shooting death of teenager in Green Valley Ranch

DENVER — A man has been formally charged with murder in connection with the shooting death of a teenager last month in Green Valley Ranch, the Denver District Attorney’s Office said Wednesday.

Shamil Jefferson, 25, is charged with one count of first-degree murder after allegedly shooting and killing 17-year-old Zalynnda Kassogue as she sat in her Jeep near East 46th Avenue and Ceylon Court on Dec. 21.

Jefferson left the scene on foot but minutes later, he was hit by a vehicle near North Flanders Way and Green Valley Ranch, prosecutors said.

Jefferson managed to leave that scene but was arrested on Dec. 22.

He is being held without bond at the Denver City Jail. He is due in court for an advisement hearing on Thursday.