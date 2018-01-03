× Homicide investigation launched after man’s body found in east Aurora

AURORA, Colo. — A man was found dead in a ditch in east Aurora Wednesday afternoon.

The police department said a passerby called them about the body at 12:41 p.m.

Officers responded to the area near East 26th Avenue and Himalaya Road. They said the man had suffered apparent trauma.

“The Aurora Police Department Major Crimes/Homicide Unit responded to the scene and is actively investigating this incident. The identity of the victim will be released by the Adams County Coroner’s Office pending the positive identification of the victim and the notification of next of kin,” a police statement said.

Anyone with information about this incident was asked to call Aurora police at 303-739-6090.