Girls abducted from Texas found safe in Colorado

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. — The two girls abducted from Round Rock, Texas last weekend have been found safe in southern Colorado. One person is in custody according to the Round Rock, Texas police chief.

CAUGHT!!! Terry Allen Miles was caught in Colorado without incident. The girls are SAFE!!! Thank God!! — Allen Banks (@ChiefAllenBanks) January 4, 2018

An Amber Alert was issued in Colorado Wednesday afternoon for the two young girls from Texas who were believed to be in southern Colorado.

At about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, a Las Animas County Sheriff’s deputy spotted the vehicle described in the Amber Alert on the west side of the county, not far from Trinidad Round Rock Police Chief Allen Banks said.

“This is a prime example of the [Amber Alert] system working. We pushed and pushed to get that information out, so we can’t thank you enough,” Banks said.

The Round Rock, Texas police department said Terry Allen Miles was seen on surveillance video at a business in Trinidad, Colorado on Saturday. Police believed the girls were with him.

Texas authorities issued an Amber Alert earlier for 7-year-old Luluvioletta Mariposo Bandera-Margret and 14-year-old Lilianais Victoria Cake Griffith after they found their mother, 44-year-old Tonya Bates, dead in their home north of Austin and the girls missing on Saturday.

They believe the girls are with 44-year-old Terry Miles, who was Bates’ roommate. He’s described as 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds with brown hair, hazel eyes and a beard.

Miles was driving a gray 2017 Hyundai Accent four-door hatchback with Texas license plates JGH-9845.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation canceled the Amber Alert just before 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.

