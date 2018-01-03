Fort Carson soldier killed in combat in Afghanistan

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — The soldier killed in eastern Afghanistan on New Year’s Day has been identified as Sgt. 1st Class Mihail Golin, who was based out of Fort Carson in Colorado Springs, the Department of Defense said.

Golin, 34 of Fort Lee, New Jersey, was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 10th Special Forces Group.

Four other soldiers were wounded in Monday’s battle in the Achin district of Nangarhar province. Two are in stable condition and the other two have returned to duty.

The incident is under investigation.

The United States formally concluded its combat mission in Afghanistan at the end of 2014 but still carries out operations against the Taliban and an Islamic State affiliate, both of which are active in Nangarhar.