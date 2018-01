SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. — A fire inside the Eisenhower Tunnel has shut down both directions of Interstate 70, the Colorado Department of Transportation said.

The westbound lanes of the interstate closed at 1:35 p.m. and the eastbound lanes were shut down around 2 p.m.

CLOSED I-70 both directions @ MM 213-215 Eisenhower Tunnel b/c incident inside tunnel;No est time to open,expect delays — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) January 3, 2018

There is no estimated time of reopening for the highway.

It is unknown if there were any injuries.