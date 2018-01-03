Fire burns vacant Littleton shopping center building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LITTLETON, Colo. -- A fire destroyed a building in an vacant shopping center early Wednesday morning, Littleton Fire Rescue said.

The fire started about 2:45 a.m. in the abandoned Columbine Square shopping center near South Federal Boulevard and West Belleview Avenue.

Crews from South Metro Fire Rescue assisted in the fire. The building was fully engulfed when firefighters arrived.

Crews were able to get the fire under control and contain it to one building. The shopping center has been closed for several years.

A spokesman said the building has been a regular place in the past for transients, but it's not known if they were the cause of the fire.

The shopping center has been vacant for several years and has been scheduled for renovation.

No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.