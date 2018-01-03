Douglas County gunman bought 11 guns from Wyoming gun store

LARAMIE, Wyo. — The man accused of shooting and killing a Douglas County deputy had purchased 11 guns from a Laramie, Wyoming gun store, according to a police report released to FOX31 Wednesday.

Matthew Riehl ambushed deputies on New Year’s Eve.

David Smith, the owner of Dave’s Guns, called Laramie police on Dec. 31 in reference to the Douglas County shooting earlier that day. Smith told police he sold Riehl 11 guns from 2010 to 2013.

The police report shows that the gun store had records of the sales listed below. However the store’s owner said he was going to continue reviewing store records to see if there may have been more sales.

Apr. 2, 2010​: Springfield XD(M) pistol (semi-automatic handgun)

May 3, 2010: Ruger MK III pistol (semi-automatic handgun)

July 6, 2010: Smith & Wesson 629 revolver (not semi-automatic)

July 22, 2010: Ruger SR9c pistol

Nov. 3, 2010: “Plum Crazy” AR-15 receiver (semi-automatic that can hold 100 rounds)

Nov. 19, 2010: FAL Type III receiver (semi-automatic)

Feb. 1, 2011: Remington 700 SPS rifle

Nov. 6, 2011: Smith & Wesson Model 66 revolver

Aug. 5, 2011: Ruger Vaquero revolver (not an automatic)

Aug. 10, 2012: Glock 30 SF pistol (semi-automatic handgun)

Mar. 3, 2013: Ithaca​ 37 shotgun (not an automatic)

The gun store owner said that the suspect passed all background checks at the time. All the guns from this police report were purchased before the gunman was hospitalized for a psychotic episode in 2014.

This is a developing story.