Details released about memorial for Deputy Zackari Parrish

DENVER — The funeral for Douglas County Sheriff’s Deputy Zackari Parrish will happen at 11 a.m. Friday at Cherry Hills Community Church. The service is open to the public.

The funeral will be broadcast on Colorado’s Own Channel 2 when the procession begins at about 10 a.m. There will also be live streaming coverage available on KDVR.com and on the FOX31 and Channel 2 Facebook pages.

Here is official information about the funeral details from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office.

Funeral services to honor Deputy Zackari Parrish will be on Friday, January 5, 2018 at 11:00 a.m., at Cherry Hills Community Church (3900 Grace Blvd. Highlands Ranch). The following are some specific considerations to keep in mind in order to help us maintain a fluent and secure event are:

Service starts at 11:00 a.m., so please plan on arriving early as parking and seating are limited. When you enter the parking lot please follow direction from staff to be parked in the appropriate area. Please be encouraged to carpool or use public transportation. Alternately, the service will be livestreamed if you aren’t able to make it to the event (please monitor the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office social media for a link). No public entry will be allowed into the venue after 10:45 a.m.

Once you enter the venue, please wait to be seated by an usher.

As a matter of security, please refrain from bringing bags inside the church. The only bags that will be permitted must be clear/see through. Any oversized or suspicious bags will be subject to inspection and may not be allowed inside the venue.

Cell phones or any other small recording devices (to include audio only) will not be permitted per the family’s request.

In addition, a law enforcement motorcade will follow the family procession to the church prior to the ceremony. Northbound I-25 at Plum Creek Parkway will be closed at 8:45 a.m., with rolling closures along the following route:

Northbound on I-25 from Plum Creek Parkway to Lincoln Avenue

Westbound on Lincoln, then University, to Wildcat Reserve Parkway.

Southbound from Wildcat Reserve Parkway to Grace Boulevard.

Westbound on Grace Boulevard to Cherry Hills Community Church.

Traffic may be affected and we would encourage using alternate routes. There is no parking permitted along I-25, but if you would like to observe the motorcade, we ask that you use the sidewalks along Lincoln and along University on the route.

Flowers:

Flowers can be delivered to the Cherry Hills Community Church on Thursday 01/04/2017 between the hours of 8:00am-5:00pm.

Financial Contributions:

The best option for financial contributions to honor and support the officers involved in this incident and their families is via the Douglas County Fallen Officer Fund. Any donations made to this fund are distributed with no fees, and it is tax deductible through the Fallen Officer Fund 501(c)3. To donate to the Douglas County Fallen Officer’s Fund, go to www.dcsheriff.net/fallen-officer-fund/.

If you would like to make a financial contribution by any other means, you can drop it off at either the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Highlands Ranch Substation (9250 Zotos Dr. Highlands Ranch) or the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Main Lobby (4000 Justice Way, Castle Rock) between the hours of 8:00am-5:00pm.

The funeral planning team has been greatly appreciative of the generous food donations that have come in, but we will no longer be able to accept them at this time.

We are trying to discourage the utilization of GoFundMe campaigns as it is difficult to verify the source legitimacy and we want to minimize the fees/taxes that the family would have to navigate.

Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Highlands Ranch Substation Memorial: