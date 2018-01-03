Colorado’s largest addiction treatment provider shuts down after 42 years

DENVER — Colorado’s largest addiction treatment provider closed its doors for good this week.

Arapahoe House served more than 5,000 patients each year seeking alcohol or drug abuse. It had seven clinics scattered throughout the Denver metro area.

Lack of funding is the main reason why Arapahoe House permanently closed. In December, the president and CEO said the cost to care for the patients now outweighs the available funding from the government.

Last year, Arapahoe House reported that its expenses exceeded revenue by $3.5 million.

The move comes amid a national heroin and opioid abuse epidemic that has also affected Colorado.

Last year, 228 people overdosed on heroin in Colorado and opioid abuse treatment admissions increased by more than 50 percent from 2013 to 2016.

Robert Werthwein of the Colorado Department of Human Services said more state and federal money had been used to treat substance abuse, including $12 million made available through a 2015 state law.

Colorado also received $15.6 million in federal funding in the last two years due to a 2016 federal law, he said.

Patients and families can visit a website to find a provider and services near them.

Clients also can call the Denver treatment hotline at 888-607-4462 to find a provider in the region.

Colorado Crisis Services also provides around-the-clock access to licensed behavioral health professionals through the crisis line at 844-493-8255 and 12 walk-in crisis centers, including six in the Denver region.