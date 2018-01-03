Colorado man was a ‘Disney Legend’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER — Of all the magical people to come from Colorado, chances are you’ve never heard of a fella named Xavier ‘X’ Atencio.

Atencio was a legendary Disney Animator and Imagineer who was born and raised in Walsenburg, Colorado.

At the age of 18 he moved out to California and eventually was hired by Disney (his dream job).

“It was a dream come true for him,” said his daughter, Judianne Atencio.

Atencio’s first piece of work debuted in 1940 with the premier of the Disney classic, ‘Pinocchio’. Atencio helped animate ‘Figaro’ the cat and ‘Cleo’ the fish.

“Pinocchio was the first premiere he got to go to. And I can only imagine for a young guy from Walsenburg, Colorado - that was big time!” said Judianne Atencio.

Atencio’s work didn’t stop there. In fact, it just got better.

who passed away at age 98 in late 2017,