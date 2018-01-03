× Boys donate year’s allowance to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office

HIGHLANDS RANCH — Amidst all the chaos and heartbreak associated with the deadly shoot out in Douglas County this past weekend, we continue to see signs of hope.

Take for instance a tweet posted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.

It shows two little boys walking into the Sheriff’s Office and donating a year’s worth of their allowance to show their support.

Oh my gosh! Two boys from @douglascountyco just gave their entire year’s allowance to support the @dcsheriff during this trying time. @tmooredcso and Lt Murphy received it and will make sure Zack’s family gets it. pic.twitter.com/Jn4dyveTs6 — DCSO Traffic (@DCSOTraffic) January 2, 2018

To learn more about the boys’ kind gesture, select ‘play’ on the video above to watch Kevin Torres‘ story.