Boys donate year’s allowance to Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
HIGHLANDS RANCH — Amidst all the chaos and heartbreak associated with the deadly shoot out in Douglas County this past weekend, we continue to see signs of hope.
Take for instance a tweet posted by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday.
It shows two little boys walking into the Sheriff’s Office and donating a year’s worth of their allowance to show their support.
