Boulder County residents prepaid more than $32.83 million in taxes

BOULDER, Colo. — Owners of taxable properties in Boulder County made advance payments totaling nearly $33 million of the local property taxes they would formally be billed to pay in 2018.

The Daily Camera reports Boulder County Treasurer Paul Weissmann says he and his staff were still processing prepayments sent by mail and postmarked on or before Dec. 31, as well as a number deposited in his office’s drop-off slot over the weekend.

Weissmann says his office had gotten prepayments from more than 3,844 taxpayers as of last Friday.

It remains to be seen whether these taxpayers will be allowed to take advantage of federal income tax deductions for state and local taxes under the new federal tax-reform law Congress passed and President Donald Trump signed last month.