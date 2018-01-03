Authorities not ready to name suspect in death of 19-year-old Broomfield woman

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — Authorities say they aren’t ready to name anyone as a suspect in the death of a 19-year-old woman whose body was found in Adams County last week.

The Adam County Sheriff’s Office is working to fill in a 26 hour time frame when 19-year-old Natalie Bollinger went missing last week.

Bollinger’s body was found along a dirt road by a passerby on Friday in Adams County – the Adams County Coroner’s Office identified the body as Bollinger on Tuesday.

Bollinger was reported missing from Broomfield. She was last seen around 1 p.m. Thursday.

Her death is being investigated as a homicide, the Adams County Sheriff’s Office said. The cause of her death remains under investigation.

Nobody has been arrested in the case but the sheriff’s office does not believe there is a threat to the public.

“I’m not concerned this person is in custody yet and I don’t think there is a concern to this community,” sheriff Michael McIntosh said.

Bollinger had obtained a permanent restraining order against a man in mid-December. McIntosh said investigators have spoken with him.

“On behalf of Natalie Bollinger’s family, we would like to thank our friends and the community for the ourpooring of support during this incredibly difficult time,” her father, Ted Bollinger, said in a statement.

“Our family has been deeply devastated by the loss and cannot fully express how much we miss our beautiful Natalie. Our hearts are absolutely broken,” Ted Bollinger said.

The body was discovered in a wooded area along Riverdale Road near McIntosh Dairy about 3:15 p.m. Friday

Bollinger left her home after speaking to a family member and had not been seen since, the Broomfield Police Department said.

The sheriff’s office said anyone with information about her whereabouts after 1 p.m. Thursday is asked to call 303-654-1850 or 303-288-1535.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral costs.