YouTuber apologizes for video that showed suicide victim

A YouTube star is now apologizing after posting video of a person who had apparently killed himself in a popular tourist destination in Japan. “I should have never posted the video. I should have put the cameras down,” Logan Paul said in part of his video apology. “I want to apologize to anyone who has seen the video. I want to apologize to anyone who been affected or touched by mental illness, or depression or suicide, but most importantly I want to apologize to the victim and his family,” Paul said.

Paul is a YouTube superstar with more than 15 million subscribers. The video was seen millions of times in less than a day before it was removed by Paul. He told his viewers suicide is not a joke, and offered resources, but criticism erupted online.

“It once again sensationalizes suicide, as opposed to putting the very serious light on it that it really needs,” said Dr. Sheryl Ziegler at the Child and Family Therapy Center at Lowry.

Dr. Ziegler says parents should ask their kids if they have seen the video and then have a real discussion. “I would ask them questions like how did you feel? What could have been happening to that person?”

She hopes young stars will realize the need to be responsible. “They really need to take into consideration the power that their words or their images have,” she said.

Dr. Ziegler points out that when suicide is sensationalized, it can cause a spike in suicide attempts.

If you or anyone you know is in a bad place, you can call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255.

